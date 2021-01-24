Expand / Collapse search
Bernie Sanders turns Inauguration Day meme into sweater for charity

By Courtney Moore
Published 
Viral
FOX News
article

Former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Bernie Sanders has fully embraced his viral moment at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.

The Vermont senator’s team recently debuted a "Chairman Sanders Crewneck" sweater that shows a masked Sanders sitting arms-crossed in his fold-out chair and comfy mittens – a moment that was highly joked about and celebrated on social media.

"Vermont jacket, Vermont gloves, Vermont common sense," the sweater’s product page on the Bernie Campaign Store says.

The clothing item is currently available for pre-orders and will reportedly be made in the U.S. out of ring-spun organic cotton fleece.

Supporters of Sanders are going to have to spend a little more than the average $27 donation the Vermont senator has boasted about in his past presidential runs.

The Chairman Sanders Crewneck retails for $45. However, 100% of the proceeds will go to Meals on Wheels Vermont, according to Sanders’ campaign website.

Sanders’ team hasn’t promoted the sweater as of yet, but that hasn’t stopped social media users from spotting the branded merchandise.

RELATED: Woman who made Bernie Sanders' viral inauguration mittens says she's out of stock

"You knew this was coming," tweeted Local 22 News Anchor Lauren Maloney. "‘Chairman Sanders’ swag."

Other Twitter users shared that they appreciated the Vermont senator’s level of self-awareness.

For example, NBC News’ Gary Grumbach wrote, "Sen. @BernieSanders is in on the joke. His store is now selling ‘Chairman Sanders’ sweatshirts."

Meanwhile, author and co-founder of the Women’s March Linda Sarsour commended Sanders and his team for reportedly working with a unionized printer.

"Bernie’s Merch Store is selling these crewnecks," Sarsour shared. "They are union printed - OF COURSE. ALL PROCEEDS go to Meals on Wheels! I love you @BernieSanders!"

When it comes down to how the 79-year old senator feels about his viral and meme-able moment, Sanders laughed during an interview with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King on Wednesday.

"In Vermont, we dress warm – we know something about the cold. And we’re not so concerned about good fashion," he told King at the time. "We want to keep warm. And that’s what I did today."

