Besides iPhone 17, here's a look at what Apple has revealed during its product event

Sept. 9, 2025 was a day many Apple fans have been waiting for, as the tech firm released a host of updates to its existing product line.

Here's what to know.

Did Apple release a new iPhone?

Big picture view:

In short, yes.

iPhone 17 (Photo Courtesy: Apple)

According to a news release from Apple, the iPhone 17 will have a 6.3-inch display. The company also states the rear cameras for the new iPhone will all be 48 megapixels, and can record video in 4K, 60 frames per second Dolby Vision.

Company officials also said with iPhone 17, users can take photos and videos in portrait or landscape mode while holding the phone vertically.

Per the news release, iPhone 17 will be offered in five colors: black, lavender, mist blue, safe, and white.

Is Apple releasing other kinds of iPhones?

Dig deeper:

During the event, company officials also announced the launch of an iPhone 17 Pro, an iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the iPhone Air.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

Since the launch of the iPhone Pro and Pro Max line in 2019, the company has updated that product alongside its regular iPhone, and this year is no different.

iPhone 17 Pro (Photo Courtesy: Apple)

Per a statement, the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will have three 48 megapixel cameras in the back, as well as a new "vapor chamber" that uses water sealed inside to help with heat dissipation. The Pro line will feature a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max line will feature a 6.9-inch display.

The news release states that the new Pro and Pro Max will come in three colors: deep blue, cosmic orange, and silver.

iPhone Air

iPhone Air is a new offering from Apple.

iPhone Air (Photo Courtesy: Apple)

In a statement, the company said the phone "features an impossibly thin and light design that is more durable than any previous model." The phone boasts a 6.5-inch display, and is 5.6mm (about 0.22in) thin, which makes it the thinnest iPhone ever.

Like the other iPhone models this year, Apple officials say the iPhone Air will have a 48 megapixel rear camera.

Per the news release, the iPhone Air will come in four colors: space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue.

Did Apple release any other updated products?

What we know:

Besides new iPhones, the company also announced an updated Apple Watch called "Apple Watch Series 11," which they say offers up to 24 hours of battery life, alongside other improvements.

The new Apple Watch models for 2025 (Photo Courtesy: Apple)

A new Apple Watch Ultra was also released, which features a battery life of up to 42 hours, alongside other improvements. Apple also introduced a new version of its Apple Watch SE.

AirPods Pro 3 (Photo Courtesy: Apple)

In addition, the AirPods Pro was updated, with officials saying it now features improvements that can improve the listening experience, alongside a better active noise cancellation system that offers more noise cancellation power.

One new feature with the updated AirPods Pro, according to the Associated Press, is live translation, which uses on-device artificial intelligence to translate when other languages are spoken around the person using them.

When will the new iPhones become available?

What's next:

According to the AP, All four iPhone models will be in stores on September 19.

What's the cost of a new iPhone this time around?

By the numbers:

Per the AP article, Apple will charge $1,100 for the iPhone 17 Pro, which is an increase of $100, or 10%, from previous versions of that model. The iPhone Air will start at $1,000 — the price of last year's iPhone 16 Pro. Meanwhile, Apple is sticking with the same starting price for the basic iPhone 17 at $800 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max at $1,200.

What are people saying about the updates?

What they're saying:

Per the AP, iPhone Air's release created the biggest buzz of the day, as Apple found a way to pack in most of the punch of its Pro models while coming up with a design that one analyst believes will encourage more trend-conscious consumers to splurge.

The new Apple iPhone 17 Pro is displayed during an Apple special event at Apple headquarters on September 9, 2025 in Cupertino, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The same article states that while most of the upgrades made to the iPhone 17 are similar to the incremental improvements of recent years, Apple appears to have done enough to "bring a sense of newness to the iPhone, which has remained the same for too long," citing analyst Paolo Pescatore.

One review on the tech website Engadget, meanwhile, states that the iPhone Air serves as a preview of a foldable iPhone that some believe Apple is trying to make.