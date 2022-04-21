Best Buy will pick up and recycle your old appliances - for a price

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
11
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

Best Buy will pick up and recycle your old appliances - for a price

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Business
FOX TV Digital Team
9b0072ec-Daily Life In Edmonton During The Covid-19 Pandemic article

Best Buy store in Edmonton.On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Best Buy is launching a recycling service for old appliances and electronics. For $199.99, the retail giant will collect up to two large items and an unlimited number of smaller items from your home.

The company made the announcement this week in conjunction with Earth Day, which takes place Friday, April 22.

What products will Best Buy pick up and recycle?

According to Best Buy, the large products they will pick up include:

* Cooktops
* Dishwashers
* Dryers
* Freezers
* Outdoor grills (propane tanks must be removed)
* Ice makers
* Microwaves
* Mini refrigerators
* Ranges/stoves
* Range hoods
* Refrigerators
* Wall ovens
* Washers
* TVs
* All-in-one computers
* Monitors

The list also includes dozens of smaller items that Best Buy will collect.

"We feel we have an important role to play in helping our planet, including being there for the entire lifecycle of a product – from the time a customer starts shopping until that product is responsibly recycled," Tim Dunn, Best Buy’s head of environmental sustainability, said in a news release. "This new service will make this important work even more convenient for customers."

RELATED: ‘Alexa, grow a tree’: Amazon feature celebrates Earth month

Best Buy’s existing recycling program allows customers to recycle up to three electronics or appliances per day at their stories, though they do charge for some TVs, computer monitors and laptops. They’ll also pick up old appliances when they deliver new products to your home.

Earth Day 2022

The theme of this year’s Earth Day - a day to bring global awareness to environmental health - is Invest in our Planet.

How fast fashion impacts the environment

Akhil Sivanandan co-founded Green Story, a platform to measure and communicate the environmental impact of products. He shares the negative aspects of fast fashion on our planet.

"We need to act (boldly), innovate (broadly), and implement (equitably)," Earth Day organizers said. "It’s going to take all of us. All in. Businesses, governments, and citizens — everyone accounted for, and everyone accountable. A partnership for the planet."

This year, NASA and the Earth Day network are teaming up to offer several virtual and in-person events. Learn more on NASA’s website.