Beware of email surveys asking about COVID-19 vaccine experience in exchange for money

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, fraudsters have been trying to capitalize on everything from unemployment payouts to cures.

Now, a federal agency says people are trying to get your money by asking about your experience getting the vaccine.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says the fraudulent email asks how the vaccine went. Once you finish, they ask for your credit card to send you a gift.

Robin Lawson received an email from someone claiming to be from Pfizer right after she got her shot. The email asked her to fill out a survey on her experience.

"There was some kind of like $90 bonus or something. It didn’t feel right," Lawson said, adding,"It was not the Pfizer logo. It had the blue, some of the lettering, but it wasn’t it and that made me suspicious too. Nowadays any kind of survey, you just got to be careful."

She stopped before giving away any personal information. But many others don't see the signs and continue.

The FTC and Better Business Bureau (BBB) are warning people about these surveys promising money or gifts in exchange for information about how the vaccine went.

Many people have reported the scam to the BBB, claiming they were charged a $49 membership after finishing the survey. Another said the email they got claimed they could get a $50 Pfizer vaccine survey reward. One person was emailed a survey reward valued at $90.

The FTC says to stop if you get it.

The BBB recommends you check for anything pushing you to act quickly, typos or bad grammar and make sure to check the URL the link takes you to.

"It hasn’t stopped. I’ve gotten a couple more surveys," Lawson said.

She got her second Pfizer shot on Wednesday and hopes the emails stop soon, saying, "It’s kind of insidious. Not good."

The FTC says these emails have been filling inboxes across the country. If you’ve received one, they ask you to contact them at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/?pid=B