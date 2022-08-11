Bicyclist dies after being run over by car in Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed after being run over by a car on Thursday.

The deadly accident happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback, and the bicyclist died from his injuries at the hospital.

The victim, identified only as a man in his 60s, had reportedly already been lying on the street before the collision happened. The driver of the vehicle told police she wasn't able to avoid the bicyclist in time and ran him over.

"Detectives are still investigating why the male was laying in the street in the first place," police said in a statement.

The driver showed no signs of impairment, and the investigation is ongoing.

