Suspect sought after boy was sexually assaulted in Chandler, police say

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a boy in Chandler.

The incident happened on the morning of July 29 near McQueen and Warner Roads after a boy reported that he had been lured away from his bus stop by a man driving a black golf cart. The suspect then took the boy to a nearby apartment complex and assaulted him.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man with dark hair and dark eyes. He was wearing a dark blue or black colored shirt with lettering on it and dark blue or black pants.

Police say maintenance workers at the apartment complex are known to wear similar clothing and drive golf carts, but they are currently looking for other leads.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 480-782-4130.