Suspect in custody following multi-agency investigation just off of I-17 near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - Multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating a shooting involving a trooper with the Department of Public Safety just off of I-17 near downtown Phoenix on the night of Wednesday, Aug. 10.

There were two connected investigations near Grant Street, and they ended after the suspect was taken into custody. An Arizona Department of Transportation camera showed law enforcement cruisers behind a car that appeared to have crashed.

DPS detailed what led up to the incident, saying a suspect fired at a trooper, and that trooper later caught up to the suspect, and they exchanged gunfire.

No troopers were injured.

The Department of Public Safety, the Phoenix Police Department and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were on the scene.

This is a developing story, and we'll update it with more information once it becomes available.