Biden to receive 2nd COVID-19 booster, give update on nation’s progress

President Joe Biden is expected to receive his second COVID-19 booster shot Wednesday as well as update Americans on the country’s progress in the war on the pandemic.

Biden is expected to speak around 1:30 p.m. ET Wednesday from the South Court Auditorium.

Biden received his first booster shot in September. The president was issued a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on camera on Sept. 27, 2021.

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the way for anyone 50 and older to get the additional booster at least four months after their last vaccination. Severely immune-compromised patients, such as organ transplant recipients, as young as 12, are also eligible.

The additional booster is meant to beef up the body’s protection against COVID-19 in populations most vulnerable to the coronavirus, which has killed more than 975,000 people in the U.S.

Biden, 79, received the first series of two doses of the coronavirus vaccine shortly before taking office and a first booster shot in September. The additional booster dose will be administered by a member of the White House Medical Unit.

Also on Wednesday, the Biden administration rolled out covid.gov, calling it a one-stop website that will help people in the United States access COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, along with status updates on infection rates where they live.

"Now, with a click of a button, people will be able to find where to access all of these tools," the White House said. People will also be able to find the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 in their community.

The highly transmissible omicron variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., but scientists say it poses a lower risk for severe illness to those who are up to date on their vaccinations, including boosters.

The unvaccinated, though, are at a far greater risk.

Biden is also expected to push Congress for more COVID-19 funding.

"Our concern right now is that we are going to run out of money to provide the types of vaccines, boosters, treatments to the immunocompromised, and others free of charge that will help to continue to battle" the pandemic, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier this month.

The remarks came nearly two weeks after a new round of COVID-19 funding was pulled out of a $1.5 trillion government-wide measure after rank-and-file Democrats rejected cuts that party leaders had negotiated with Republicans to pay for it. Though Biden signed the overall bill into law, the deletion of the COVID-19 funds was a major setback for Biden and Democrats.

