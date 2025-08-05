Billy Fire forces evacuations in Gila County

The Brief The Billy Fire was sparked by lightning on July 9 near Young, Arizona. Increased fire activity has forced the evacuation of Murphy Ranch residents. As of Aug. 5, the fire has burned 2,515 acres and is 65% contained.



A community northeast of the Valley has been ordered to evacuate their homes amid a lightning-caused wildfire that has burned thousands of acres.

What we know:

The Billy Fire sparked on July 9 in the Tonto National Forest, 15 miles south of Young.

Evacuations ordered

Gila County officials say a "GO" alert has been issued for residents of Murphy Ranch.

"Activity increased on the Billy Fire around 3 p.m," officials said on Aug. 4. "The fire in Pueblo Canyon started pushing toward Murphy Ranch which necessitated firefighters taking structure protection measures and tactically burning the vegetation around the inholding in advance of the main flaming front."

By the numbers:

As of Aug. 5, the Billy Fire has burned 2,515 acres and is 65% contained. Over 100 personnel are assigned to fight the fire.

Arizona's "Ready, Set, Go!" evacuation status definitions

READY – Prepare Now

Be aware of the hazards that can threaten your community.

Take steps now to prepare for seasonal threats.

Register with your county/tribal emergency notification system.

Connect with your local emergency management office, sheriff's office and public health department on social media.

Make a family evacuation and communication plan that includes family phone numbers, out-of-town contacts and family meeting locations.

Build an emergency go kit with enough food, water and necessary supplies for at least 72 hours. Include supplies to help keep you and your family healthy, such as face coverings, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes. Start with the five P’s; people and pet supplies, prescriptions, papers, personal needs and priceless items.

Check with your neighbors, family, friends and elders through video chats or phone calls to ensure they are READY.

Keep up to date on local news, weather watches, weather warnings and public health recommendations

SET – Be Alert

Know there is significant danger in your area.

Residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family/friends outside the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.

Grab your emergency go kit.

Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.

Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.

This might be the only notice you receive. Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Be SET to GO.

GO! – Evacuate

Danger in your area is imminent and life-threatening.

Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.

If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand emergency services may not be able to assist you further.

Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas.

For more information: https://ein.az.gov