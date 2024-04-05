Expand / Collapse search
Black+Decker steamers recalled after 82 reports of burn injuries

By Kelly Hayes
Published  April 5, 2024 5:06am MST
Two of the recalled BLACK+DECKER Easy Garment Steamers are pictured in provided images. (Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) article

Two of the recalled BLACK+DECKER Easy Garment Steamers are pictured in provided images. (Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Certain Black+Decker steamers have been recalled because they can "expel, spray, or leak hot water," posing a burn hazard to the user, according to the U.S. Consumer Safety Commission. 

The agency posted a recall notice on Thursday about four different models of the Easy Garment Steamers. In total, about 1.6 million of the steamers are impacted – including 518,500 units that were repaired as part of the previous recall in late 2022.

Since the original recall, there have been 317 reports of hot water expelling from the steamers, including 82 reports of burn injuries, seven of which were second-degree burns, the agency said. 

The CPSC’s notice stated that 94 of the 317 reports happened with repaired steamers from the 2022 recall or models featuring the updated design, including 19 burn injuries.  

Black+Decker steamer recall: What to know

The Black+Decker steamers were sold at Walmart, Target, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and other stores nationwide, including online, between June 2021 and February 2024 for between $14 and $23.

They were sold in a variety of colors, measure about 11 inches high by 6 inches wide, and have a large handle. 

The name "BLACK+DECKER" is found at the base of the steamer, and the model numbers are printed on the bottom and on all sides of the color package, the CPSC said. 

The UPC codes are printed on the sides, back and bottom of the color package. 

The following model numbers and UPC codes are part of the recall:

  • HGS011F - 0 50875 82840 7
  • HGS011S - 0 50875 82839 1
  • HGS011 - 0 50875 82838 4
  • HGS011T - 0 50875 00272 2

Customers with the recalled steamer should stop using it and contact Empower Brands for a full refund at 800-990-5298, email at hgsrecall@brandprotectplus.com, or online at www.prodprotect.com/recall.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.