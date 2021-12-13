Student creates Black medical illustrations to improve education, health care

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
18
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
High Wind Warning
from TUE 11:31 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak

Student creates Black medical illustrations to improve education, health care

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 2:46PM
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Nigerian medical student creates Black illustrations for textbooks

Chidiebere Ibe talks with FOX Television Stations about his medical illustrations showing Black skin and how he hopes this will improve education and health care access.

LAGOS, Nigeria - A Nigerian medical student hopes to revolutionize the industry after creating illustrations depicting Black skin. 

Chidiebere Ibe, 25, said he taught himself how to draw the illustrations and rolled out his pictures on his Instagram page in July 2020. His image of a Black fetus inside the mother’s womb received more than 97,000 likes in less than a month.

Ibe is studying to be a pediatric neurosurgeon. He will start school next month at Kyiv Medical University in Ukraine.

"Almost all drawings being White-skinned, I decided to address an issue," Ibe told FOX Television Stations Monday.

RELATED: Why racial disparities in vaccinating kids are hard to track

Ibe said he realized that many doctors aren’t sure how skin conditions appear on Black skin because related illustrations aren’t available. His illustrations include different aspects of the human anatomy using Black skin. Some of his drawings include patients with eczema, heat rashes and empyema thoracis, a type of lung infection.

Image 1 of 4

A medical illustration depicts a Black fetus inside a mother’s womb. Chidiebere Ibe said he wants his drawings to improve medical education and health care equality. (Chidiebere Ibe)

"There are situations where patients are misdiagnosed because the doctor or the physician were not trained in medical school how the skin conditions appear on Black skin," he added. "And because of this lack of training, there is a lot of health complications."

"A White doctor discharges a Black patient because he or she had not experienced treating that condition," he continued. 

Ibe said many medical textbooks in Nigeria have illustrations only showing White skin. He hopes his illustrations will also improve health care equality for Black patients.

"If we start including Black medical illustrations from now on, medical students in training would be used to these drawings," he said. "The health outcome would improve being that the patient would now have comfort in relying on the doctors for results."

RELATED: In Depth: Black History Month, medical distrust and civil rights

Ibe said the issue of Black illustrations has never been addressed, which he credits as the reason for his illustrations going viral. He said veterans in the medical industry have mentioned that they have never seen a Black illustration. 

A January study from the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania found that just 4.5% of images in general medicine textbooks show dark skin.

Ibe said he has received inquires from medical publishers wanting to use his illustrations. He said he’s not advocating for publishers to replace White illustrations but juxtapose the skin colors to make medical education more well-rounded.

"My hope is that in the nearest future ... those medical textbook publishers would consider including Black illustrations in medical literature," he said. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 







 