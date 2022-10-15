Blind woman pilots plane, 'Burnt Hair', Fat Bear Week winner: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

From a blind Arizona woman piloting a plane to a teen swallowing a squeaky dog toy, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from Oct. 8-14 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:

1. Cat gets head stuck in jar, gets named ‘Buzz Lightyear’: Curiosity may not have killed one cat in Massachusetts, but it certainly put her in a precarious situation after her head got stuck in a glass jar.

Buzz Lightyear (Credit: Animal Rescue League)

2. Mark Wahlberg left Hollywood for Nevada to give his kids a 'better life': 'This made a lot more sense for us': Mark Wahlberg says that he and his wife moved their four children from California to Nevada to give them a "better life."

FILE-Mark Wahlberg. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)

3. Blind Arizona woman to pilot plane across the country: 'We don’t have limits': A blind Arizona woman is making a rare but monumental achievement: She's piloting a plane.

4. Video: Baby crowd-surfs into the giant arms of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: While in Mexico to promote his newest superhero film, "Black Adam," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was recorded receiving a baby who was crowd-surfed to the stage, where Johnson hoisted her into his giant, tattooed arms.

FILE - Dwayne Johnson holds a fan's baby during the black carpet for the 'Black Adam Fan Event' at Museo Anahuacalli on Oct. 03, 2022, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

5. Hurricane Ian: Florida woman finds her lost wedding ring in storm debris: A Florida woman who lost her wedding ring before Hurricane Ian ended up finding it among the storm debris.

6. Archeologists discover 'refrigerator' with meat and bones inside ancient Roman military barrack: Polish archeologists unearthed a "refrigerator" when they were excavating an ancient Roman military barrack in Novae.

Ancient fridge. Credit: P. Dyczek

7. USPS worker in New Mexico helps missing Arizona man reunite with family: A USPS employee in New Mexico is being praised after she helped a missing Arizona man return home to his family back in September.

8. Watch: Teen accidentally swallows dog toy— and then squeaks: Hilarious video shows a Texas teen becoming a squeaking machine.

9. Elon Musk sells $1M worth of 'Burnt Hair' fragrance: Billionaire Elon Musk said his Boring Company had sold over 10,000 bottles of a perfume called "Burnt Hair."

10. Fat Bear Week 2022 champion crowned, voter fraud rocked competition: After defeating Bear 901, this is 747's second time in the champion's circle.

Photo of bear #747 fishing in a river during Fat Bear Week 2022 (Katmai National Park and preserve)



