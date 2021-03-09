Expand / Collapse search
Blowing dust reducing visibility along highway south of Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
( Photo Courtesy: Arizona Department of Transportation)

PHOENIX - ADOT officials are asking drivers to be careful as pockets of heavy dust are reducing visibility on some roadways.

In photos posted by ADOT officials onto their Twitter page, blowing dust has reduced visibility on State Route 347, which links Maricopa to Phoenix.

"Remember if visibility drops, it's best to Pull Aside, Stay Alive," read a portion of the tweet.

For more safety tips for blowing dust, visit this link provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates

