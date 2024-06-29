Boboo the lion dies at Phoenix Zoo; Barricade situation closes north Phoenix neighborhood | Nightly Roundup

article
From a tragic death at the Phoenix Zoo to a barricade situation that caused havoc in north Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, June 29, 2024.
1. Boboo the lion euthanized at Phoenix Zoo after battling cancer
Boboo the lion was euthanized by the Phoenix Zoo after an aggressive form of cancer attacked his kidneys and spleen.
2. Boulder View Fire evacuation restrictions eased as fire crews establish containment level
Evacuations have been downgraded as crews continue to battle a fire that burns north of Scottsdale.
3. Yarnell Hill Fire survivor shares his road to recovery 11 years after the deadly blaze
The only member of the crew to survive the Yarnell Hill Fire, Brendan McDonough, spoke with us on the eve of the tragedy that changed the trajectory of his life.
4. Barricade situation leaves residents near Deer Valley Airport on edge
A barricade situation in north Phoenix prompted a heavy police response and road closures in a neighborhood just south of Deer Valley Airport.
5. Teddy Roosevelt's stolen watch is recovered by the FBI
The historic pocket watch had been missing for 37 years due to theft.