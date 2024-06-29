Boboo the lion dies at Phoenix Zoo; Barricade situation closes north Phoenix neighborhood | Nightly Roundup

article

From a tragic death at the Phoenix Zoo to a barricade situation that caused havoc in north Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, June 29, 2024.

1. Boboo the lion euthanized at Phoenix Zoo after battling cancer

Featured article

2. Boulder View Fire evacuation restrictions eased as fire crews establish containment level

Featured article

3. Yarnell Hill Fire survivor shares his road to recovery 11 years after the deadly blaze

Featured article

4. Barricade situation leaves residents near Deer Valley Airport on edge

Featured article

5. Teddy Roosevelt's stolen watch is recovered by the FBI