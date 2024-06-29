Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
5
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 4:00 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Pinal County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 3:00 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Flood Watch
from SUN 3:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Boboo the lion dies at Phoenix Zoo; Barricade situation closes north Phoenix neighborhood | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  June 29, 2024 7:36pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From a tragic death at the Phoenix Zoo to a barricade situation that caused havoc in north Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, June 29, 2024.

1. Boboo the lion euthanized at Phoenix Zoo after battling cancer

Phoenix Zoo announces passing of Boboo the lion
Phoenix Zoo announces passing of Boboo the lion

Boboo the lion was euthanized by the Phoenix Zoo after an aggressive form of cancer attacked his kidneys and spleen.

2. Boulder View Fire evacuation restrictions eased as fire crews establish containment level

Evacuations have been downgraded as crews continue to battle a fire that burns north of Scottsdale.
Boulder View Fire: Evacuations downgraded for wildfire burning near Scottsdale

Evacuations have been downgraded as crews continue to battle a fire that burns north of Scottsdale.

3. Yarnell Hill Fire survivor shares his road to recovery 11 years after the deadly blaze

Yarnell Hill Fire survivor shares his journey to healing and how he's helping others
Yarnell Hill Fire survivor shares his journey to healing and how he's helping others

The only member of the crew to survive the Yarnell Hill Fire, Brendan McDonough, spoke with us on the eve of the tragedy that changed the trajectory of his life.

4. Barricade situation leaves residents near Deer Valley Airport on edge

A barricade situation in north Phoenix prompted a heavy police response and road closures in a neighborhood just south of Deer Valley Airport.
Barricaded suspect in custody after SWAT responds to incident just south of Deer Valley Airport

A barricade situation in north Phoenix prompted a heavy police response and road closures in a neighborhood just south of Deer Valley Airport.

5. Teddy Roosevelt's stolen watch is recovered by the FBI

The historic pocket watch had been missing for 37 years due to theft.
Theodore Roosevelt's stolen pocket watch recovered by FBI after it was missing for 37 years

The historic pocket watch had been missing for 37 years due to theft.