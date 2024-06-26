Body found in Phoenix canal; arrest made in woman's murder l Morning News Brief

article

A death investigation is underway in Phoenix after a man's body was pulled from a canal, a suspect has been arrested in the murder of a woman in west Phoenix, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 26.

1. Death investigation underway after body found

Featured article

2. Man arrested in woman's murder

Featured article

3. Police need help identifying remains

Featured article

4. Dengue virus warning in U.S.

Featured article

5. Over 21 million children's toy sets recalled

Featured article

Today's weather