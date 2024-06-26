Body found in Phoenix canal; arrest made in woman's murder l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - A death investigation is underway in Phoenix after a man's body was pulled from a canal, a suspect has been arrested in the murder of a woman in west Phoenix, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 26.
1. Death investigation underway after body found
Featured
A death investigation is underway after a body was found early Wednesday morning near 20th Street and Monterey Way.
2. Man arrested in woman's murder
Featured
A man accused of killing his girlfriend in west Phoenix earlier this year has been arrested.
3. Police need help identifying remains
Featured
Glendale Police need help identifying remains that were found in the backyard of a home near 53rd Avenue and Cactus Road.
4. Dengue virus warning in U.S.
Featured
The CDC is warning Americans about an increased dengue virus risk, as cases of the mosquito-borne viral disease hit record numbers worldwide.
5. Over 21 million children's toy sets recalled
Featured
Over 21 million Miniverse "Make It Mini" toy sets are being recalled for potentially hazardous resins, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commision.
Today's weather
Related
Temperatures in the Valley will remain above normal on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.