Body found in Phoenix canal; arrest made in woman's murder l Morning News Brief

Published  June 26, 2024
PHOENIX - A death investigation is underway in Phoenix after a man's body was pulled from a canal, a suspect has been arrested in the murder of a woman in west Phoenix, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 26.

1. Death investigation underway after body found

Body found in Phoenix canal, death investigation underway
A death investigation is underway after a body was found early Wednesday morning near 20th Street and Monterey Way.

2. Man arrested in woman's murder

Suspect arrested in woman's west Phoenix murder
A man accused of killing his girlfriend in west Phoenix earlier this year has been arrested.

3. Police need help identifying remains

Glendale PD needs your help identifying teen's remains
Glendale Police need help identifying remains that were found in the backyard of a home near 53rd Avenue and Cactus Road.

4. Dengue virus warning in U.S.

Increased risk of dengue virus in US, CDC warns – here’s what to know
The CDC is warning Americans about an increased dengue virus risk, as cases of the mosquito-borne viral disease hit record numbers worldwide.

5. Over 21 million children's toy sets recalled

Miniverse ‘Make It Mini’ toy sets recalled after reports of burns, respiratory irritation
Over 21 million Miniverse "Make It Mini" toy sets are being recalled for potentially hazardous resins, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commision.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Warmer temps expected in Phoenix
Temperatures in the Valley will remain above normal on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.