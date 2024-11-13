Body found at Valley apartments; Phoenix hospital insurance dispute l Morning News Brief

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a Valley apartment complex; an ongoing insurance dispute at a Phoenix hospital has left some families in flux; and more – here's a look at our top stories for the morning of Wednesday, November 13.

1. Body found near dumpster

A man was found dead at a west Phoenix apartment complex near 55th Avenue and Indian School Road, police said. Read more here.

2. PCH insurance dispute

Phoenix Children's Hospital

It's been close to two weeks, and Phoenix Children's Hospital says a deal with Blue Cross Blue Shield is unlikely in the short term. The dispute has left some families in flux, including a family that experienced something similar last year with the same hospital. Read more here.

3. Land developer accused of fraud

The developer who was planning to tear down Gilbert's historic Clare House to make way for a Bottled Blonde has been indicted on federal fraud charges, court documents say. Read more here.

4. Grim discovery at gym

Planet Fitness health center entrance showing the company logo above the doors. (Photo by: Don and Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

An investigation is underway to determine what led to the death of a man whose body was found inside a tanning bed three days after he entered Planet Fitness. Read more here.

5. ‘Full House’ star battles cancer

Actor / Comedian Dave Coulier attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 16, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Dave Coulier, the actor best known for his role as Uncle Joey in "Full House," has announced he has stage 3 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Read more here.

Today's weather

On Wednesday, a few high clouds will pass through the state. It will be dry and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s in Phoenix. Read more here.