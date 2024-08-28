Breaks in main water pipeline for Grand Canyon prompt shutdown of overnight hotel stays

article

The Brief The Transcanyon Waterline, which supplies water for use in the park, experienced four breaks. Beginning August 29, overnight stays at El Tovar, Bright Angel Lodge, Maswik Lodge, and Phantom Ranch will be halted. Hotels outside the park in Tusayan won't be impacted.



Visitors won't be able to stay overnight in hotels at Grand Canyon National Park after a series of breaks in the main pipeline that serves the popular tourist destination.

The restrictions will run throughout the Labor Day holiday when hotels are near or at capacity, Grand Canyon spokesperson Joelle Baird said on August 28.

The 12½ mile-long Transcanyon Waterline supplies water from the canyon for use in the park and has experienced four significant breaks, according to park officials.

Effective Thursday, August 29, all park concessions will halt overnight accommodations.

"This includes hotel facilities operated by Xanterra, such as El Tovar, Bright Angel Lodge, Maswik Lodge, and Phantom Ranch, as well as Delaware North’s Yavapai Lodge and Trailer Village," stated park officials.

Hotels located outside the park in the town of Tusayan will not be impacted.

South Rim information

Dry Camping : Only dry camping will be permitted. Spigot access at campgrounds on the South Rim will be turned off, though faucets in bathrooms will remain operational. Water spigot access will be available at the Mather Campground check-in kiosk.

No fires will be allowed on the South Rim and inner canyon areas. Fire restrictions prohibit all wood burning and charcoal fires, including campfires, warming fires, and charcoal barbeques. For more information on fire restrictions, visit the park’s Fire restrictions prohibit all wood burning and charcoal fires, including campfires, warming fires, and charcoal barbeques. For more information on fire restrictions, visit the park’s Fire Information webpage

The park will remain open for day use, and the North Rim's Grand Canyon Lodge and other North Rim visitor services will remain open.

Officials said the park has faced challenges with its water supply since July 8, and no water is currently being pumped to either the canyon's south or north rims.

Park officials hope to restore full operational status for overnight guests on the South Rim as quickly as possible.

The Transcanyon Waterline, originally built in the 1960s, provides potable water for facilities on the South Rim and inner canyon. Park officials said the waterline has exceeded its expected lifespan and experiences frequent failures. Since 2010, there have been more than 85 major breaks that have each disrupted water delivery.

The National Park Service recently started construction on a $208 million rehabilitation of the waterline and upgrades to the associated water delivery system that is expected to be completed in 2027.

The park wants to meet water supply needs for 6 million annual visitors and approximately 2,500 year-round residents, officials said.

The Source Information in this story is from Grand Canyon National Park.

Map of the area



