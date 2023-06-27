Expand / Collapse search
Actor Julian Sands' remains found on Mt. Baldy: Sheriffs

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:31PM
Missing Persons
FOX 11
GettyImages-1171950596.jpg article

Julian Sands attends "The Painted Bird" photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 03, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Human remains found on Mt. Baldy over the weekend have been identified as actor Julian Sands, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday.

Deputies reported that hikers on the mountain found human remains on Saturday, June 24, just days after the search for Sands, who had been missing since January, resumed. 

Following Sands' disappearance, search and rescue crews conducted eight ground and air searches, with volunteer searcher hours exceeding 500 hours, officials said. The search was then paused to high avalanche risks.

Human remains found on Mount Baldy

The Los Angeles County Coroners Office is working to identify remains found on Mount Baldy near where British actor Julian Sands went missing in January. The office said an identification could be made this week.

While the SBCSD was able to identify the remains as Sands' the department still has not determined what caused his death.

The UK-born actor lived in North Hollywood prior to his death and was known for his roles in "A Room With A Few," "Naked Lunch" and more. He was 65 years old.