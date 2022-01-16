British police detain 2 teens in relation to Colleyville synagogue hostage case

Police in Britain said they have detained two teenagers in relation to the hostages being taken at Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville on Saturday.

Greater Manchester Police tweeted the information on Sunday that two teenagers were detained in South Manchester by Counter Terrorism Policing North West. They remain in custody for questioning.

No further details were released about the suspects.

This came after the FBI identified 44-year-old British national, Malik Faisal Akram, as the man who took four people hostage at the Colleyville synagogue. He is dead after an FBI SWAT team stormed the building.

The investigation into the hostage taking is continuing to be investigated, and authorities are processing evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to submit it at tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

