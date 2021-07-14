Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 8:42 AM MST until WED 12:45 PM MST, Gila County
8
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 8:18 AM MST until WED 12:15 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 10:15 AM MST, Pima County, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 9:30 AM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:54 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:19 AM MST until WED 9:15 AM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Britney Spears' chosen new lawyer agrees to represent her but they still face legal hurdle: source

By Tyler McCarthy
Published 
Updated 24 mins ago
Entertainment
FOX News

Britney Spears back in court for conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears has reportedly settled on a new lawyer to continue as her representative in her ongoing conservatorship case.

LOS ANGELES - Britney Spears has reportedly settled on a new lawyer to continue as her representative in her ongoing conservatorship case.

It was reported over the weekend that the "Toxic" singer was in talks with former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to be her new attorney as she continues her fight to end her father’s conservatorship over her.

Page Six reports that Rosengart has officially agreed to represent the pop star. Citing a source close to the case, Spears was reportedly nervous about her legal fight following her previous lawyer, Samuel Ingham, resigning. 

"Britney has had multiple conversations with Mathew in recent days," the source told the outlet Tuesday. "She was concerned about what was going to happen after [Samuel D. Ingham III] resigned as her lawyer, but Mathew has assured her that she will be in good hands if the judge appoints him.

"He has been keeping close tabs on her case for a while now and felt that her testimony last month was very compelling," the insider continued, adding that he plans to represent the singer in court on Wednesday.

Representatives for Rosengart did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

It sounds like both parties have made up their mind, but there is still a legal hurdle in Spears’ way of getting Rosengart on her team. The Hollywood Reporter notes that the case has gained the attention of the American Civil Liberties Union and sparked a legal debate about conservatorships. Because of her conservatorship, getting a new lawyer is not as easy for the singer as it may be for other people. During Wednesday’s hearing, a judge will have to determine what the process should look like for Spears to select her own lawyer.

Because the conservatorship arrangement that Spears is trying to get out of prohibits her from entering into a contract, a court would typically appoint a new attorney in the wake of a resignation like that of Ingham’s, THR notes. 

RELATED:

Britney Spears retiring? Longtime manager submits resignation

Britney Spears' lawyer, Samuel Ingham, resigns after 13 years

Still, Spears is going into her hearing in the hopes that a judge will agree to let the hotshot lawyer carry on her case going forward. Rosengart previously represented high-profile Hollywood clients such as Steven Spielberg, Sean Penn, Ben and Casey Affleck, Eddie Vedder, Soledad O'Brien, Michael Mann and NBA star Jimmy Butler.

The New York Times reported that Rosengart, 58, once served as a law clerk for former New Hampshire state judge David Souter before he was nominated to the Supreme Court. He worked at the Justice Department as a U.S. Attorney in the 1990s. Since leaving the Justice Department, he’s worked as a defense attorney and civil litigator, specifically for clients in the entertainment industry.

Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

 