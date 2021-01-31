Brothers, ages 21 and 17, killed in Chandler murder-suicide, police say

Chandler Police are investigating after two brothers were found dead in a car outside of an apartment complex near McQueen and Germann roads on Jan. 31. It's being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Police said they were called to the apartment Sunday morning for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found two dead men with gunshot wounds inside of a car.

A day later, police say the two men were brothers. The 21-year-old brother was identified as Layton Eskeets. His 17-year-old brother cannot be identified because police say he is the victim in the incident.

The two were reportedly fighting before returning home and the fight continued once they pulled up to the apartment complex.

"As both were seated in the vehicle, Eskeets shot and killed his 17-year-old brother. Eskeets then shot himself. A gun was located inside the car by police," the department said.

The younger brother was in town visiting.

Advertisement

Anaresia Richard, a resident in the area, says, "Little things happening but this is just wow. Wow. Devastating. Yeah, it is devastating."

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious Saturday night or early Sunday morning in the area is asked to contact Chandler Police at 480-782-4130.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.