Brothers sue Dodgers over alleged security assaults, ejections from stadium

article

Two sets of brothers who allege they were wrongfully attacked by security team members at Dodger Stadium and ejected from

the venue on multiple dates in April have filed lawsuits against the National League franchise.

"The heavy-handed and improper security policies at Dodger Stadium mandate change from ownership,'' plaintiffs' attorney Peter diDonato said in a prepared statement. "We invite Dodger owners, including Magic Johnson, to meet and resolve problems for a safe experience at Dodger Stadium for all fans.''

The allegations in both suits include negligence, premises liability, assault, battery and false imprisonment. Both complaints seek unspecified damages.

A Dodgers representative issued a brief response to the lawsuit, saying the team does not comment on "pending legal matters.''

Both lawsuits were filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. In one complaint, plaintiffs Jesus and Jose Jimenez-Hernandez allege they were

assaulted and ejected from a game between the Dodgers and the Giants April 3.

"Plaintiffs were attending this game with their family, all of whom were passionate and supportive fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team,'' the suit states.

However, members of the security team approached the plaintiffs in their seats during the game and informed them they were being ejected, but the siblings were not told why, the suit alleges. Both brothers were struck by one of the security members, causing them bruising and "disabling pain,'' the suit states.

In the second complaint, brothers Steven Douglas Green and Nicholas Ray Green say they went to an April 28 game between the Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates with family members. Like the Jimenez-Hernandez family members, they were devout Dodger followers, the suit states.

Although both brothers had tickets to the game, security staff members told them they were trespassing, the suit states.

The Green brothers were placed in handcuffs and struck by two security team members, the suit states. They, too, experienced "disabling pain'' and were not told why they were being ejected, the suit states.