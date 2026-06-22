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Cement truck rolls over on I-10, spilling material onto the freeway

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Traffic
Updated June 22, 2026 12:26 PM MST Published June 22, 2026 10:59 AM MST

The Brief

    • A four-vehicle crash involving a cement truck shut down multiple westbound lanes on I-10 at Fairway Drive on June 22.
    • DPS says the cement truck spilled material onto the freeway.
    • All westbound lanes were reopened just after 11:30 a.m.

AVONDALE - Interstate 10 is back open in the West Valley after a four-vehicle crash involving a cement truck shut down several traffic lanes. 

What we know:

The crash closed all westbound lanes at Fairview Drive, except for the HOV lane, at around 10 a.m. on June 22. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a cement truck rolled over, spilling material onto the road.

All westbound lanes were reopened just after 11:30 a.m. The eastbound lanes weren't affected.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what caused the crash and what led to the car rollover. DPS did not identify the drivers involved.

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  (ADOT )

The Source: The Arizona Department of Public Safety and The Arizona Department of Transportation.

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