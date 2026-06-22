Cement truck rolls over on I-10, spilling material onto the freeway
AVONDALE - Interstate 10 is back open in the West Valley after a four-vehicle crash involving a cement truck shut down several traffic lanes.
What we know:
The crash closed all westbound lanes at Fairview Drive, except for the HOV lane, at around 10 a.m. on June 22. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a cement truck rolled over, spilling material onto the road.
All westbound lanes were reopened just after 11:30 a.m. The eastbound lanes weren't affected.
What we don't know:
It's unknown what caused the crash and what led to the car rollover. DPS did not identify the drivers involved.
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(ADOT )
The Source: The Arizona Department of Public Safety and The Arizona Department of Transportation.