Cement truck rolls over on I-10, spilling material onto the freeway

The Brief A four-vehicle crash involving a cement truck shut down multiple westbound lanes on I-10 at Fairway Drive on June 22. DPS says the cement truck spilled material onto the freeway. All westbound lanes were reopened just after 11:30 a.m.



Interstate 10 is back open in the West Valley after a four-vehicle crash involving a cement truck shut down several traffic lanes.

What we know:

The crash closed all westbound lanes at Fairview Drive, except for the HOV lane, at around 10 a.m. on June 22. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a cement truck rolled over, spilling material onto the road.

All westbound lanes were reopened just after 11:30 a.m. The eastbound lanes weren't affected.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what caused the crash and what led to the car rollover. DPS did not identify the drivers involved.

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