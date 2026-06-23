Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, San Carlos
7
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Parker Valley, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central La Paz, Deer Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Yuma County, Central Phoenix
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, White Mountains, Coconino Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chinle Valley
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side

Sen. Ruben Gallego defends campaign spending on Disney trips, Super Bowl tickets

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Arizona Politics
Published June 23, 2026 9:07 PM MST
Published June 23, 2026 9:07 PM MST
Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego defends campaign spending
Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego defends campaign spending

Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego defends campaign spending

Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego is defending his campaign spending after a new report revealed donor money went toward trips to Disney World, childcare, and Super Bowl tickets. FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz reports.

The Brief

    • Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego's campaign spending is under scrutiny after a report revealed funds were used for trips to Disney World, babysitting, and Super Bowl tickets.
    • A Politico reporter found the funds were allegedly used to support a luxurious lifestyle, though federal guidelines show the spending is completely legal.
    • Gallego defended the expenses as being connected to campaigning and fundraising, noting the challenges of balancing childcare and travel.

PHOENIX - A glance at Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego’s campaign finance records shows payments for everything from babysitting to a trip to Disney World.

What they're saying:

"Speaking to someone close to him, who's familiar with his spending, I found that he was using those corporate donations to fund a pretty luxurious lifestyle for himself and his family," said Irie Sentner, a Playbook reporter for Politico. "I think that when we elect people to represent us, and use our tax dollars, they need to be held accountable for their actions," Sentner said.

While it may surprise some, the FEC guidelines do say campaign funds can pay for childcare if it’s due to campaign activities. The rules also allow campaign funds to cover entertainment as long as it’s tied directly to official duties or campaign events.

One of Gallego’s most noteworthy expenses was a Super Bowl fundraiser with his onetime close friend, former Congressman Eric Swalwell, who resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations.

"They made a joint campaign committee called the Swalwell Victory Fund that they used to purchase Superbowl tickets. And they attended the Superbowl with their donors. According to the current campaign finance system, totally legal," Sentner said.

Sentner says people would be surprised by how many politicians’ expenses can fall within FEC guidelines.

"Especially with the current system of campaign finance in this country … they have extremely broad leeway in the ways that they can use donor money," Sentner said.

The other side:

Gallego told FOX 10 in a statement, "The only reason this looks unique is because a majority of members of Congress are millionaires who can afford to attend campaign fundraisers without having to worry about the cost of childcare. I’m not a millionaire, and I have a blended family, so I don’t have that option. Using campaign funds to cover fundraising costs, travel, and offset the cost of childcare is well within the rules, and I am thankful for that."

He issued another statement on X, saying, in full, "Let me clear the air on some of these stories swirling around. The FEC has stated that childcare may be reimbursed. There is a simple reason: we want Congress to look like America. Not just people without children, those with grown children, or those from wealthy backgrounds.

It is no news that I am a father of 3 young children and have a blended family. In fact, I'm one of the few members of Congress with young children.

And it is no secret that, as part of being a senator, I have to fundraise. It’s the nature of politics, and it is a topic of much debate. But nonetheless, it’s part of the job.

Because I’m not a millionaire (I’m one of the least wealthy members of Congress), every month is a game of childcare, travel, and scheduling balancing. I’m not special—it’s what millions of Americans who don’t have the advantages of serving in Congress deal with every day. Most have it even harder than I do.

And because of my schedule and the laws passed that allow for it, I will at times bring my wife and children with me to these retreats and fundraisers. Are these at nice venues? Yes, it’s where the donors are, and it’s part of campaigning. I know people have opinions on that, but that’s the nature of the campaign system we have in our country.

So these pieces swirling around are accusing me of this: fundraising as all politicians do, but doing it as the father of children under 10. That’s it."

The Source

  • Information in this report was gathered from Senator Ruben Gallego, Politico's Irie Sentner and the FEC website.

Arizona PoliticsRuben GallegoNews