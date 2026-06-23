Sen. Ruben Gallego defends campaign spending on Disney trips, Super Bowl tickets

The Brief Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego's campaign spending is under scrutiny after a report revealed funds were used for trips to Disney World, babysitting, and Super Bowl tickets. A Politico reporter found the funds were allegedly used to support a luxurious lifestyle, though federal guidelines show the spending is completely legal. Gallego defended the expenses as being connected to campaigning and fundraising, noting the challenges of balancing childcare and travel.



A glance at Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego’s campaign finance records shows payments for everything from babysitting to a trip to Disney World.

What they're saying:

"Speaking to someone close to him, who's familiar with his spending, I found that he was using those corporate donations to fund a pretty luxurious lifestyle for himself and his family," said Irie Sentner, a Playbook reporter for Politico. "I think that when we elect people to represent us, and use our tax dollars, they need to be held accountable for their actions," Sentner said.

While it may surprise some, the FEC guidelines do say campaign funds can pay for childcare if it’s due to campaign activities. The rules also allow campaign funds to cover entertainment as long as it’s tied directly to official duties or campaign events.

One of Gallego’s most noteworthy expenses was a Super Bowl fundraiser with his onetime close friend, former Congressman Eric Swalwell, who resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations.

"They made a joint campaign committee called the Swalwell Victory Fund that they used to purchase Superbowl tickets. And they attended the Superbowl with their donors. According to the current campaign finance system, totally legal," Sentner said.

Sentner says people would be surprised by how many politicians’ expenses can fall within FEC guidelines.

"Especially with the current system of campaign finance in this country … they have extremely broad leeway in the ways that they can use donor money," Sentner said.

The other side:

Gallego told FOX 10 in a statement, "The only reason this looks unique is because a majority of members of Congress are millionaires who can afford to attend campaign fundraisers without having to worry about the cost of childcare. I’m not a millionaire, and I have a blended family, so I don’t have that option. Using campaign funds to cover fundraising costs, travel, and offset the cost of childcare is well within the rules, and I am thankful for that."

He issued another statement on X, saying, in full, "Let me clear the air on some of these stories swirling around. The FEC has stated that childcare may be reimbursed. There is a simple reason: we want Congress to look like America. Not just people without children, those with grown children, or those from wealthy backgrounds.

It is no news that I am a father of 3 young children and have a blended family. In fact, I'm one of the few members of Congress with young children.

And it is no secret that, as part of being a senator, I have to fundraise. It’s the nature of politics, and it is a topic of much debate. But nonetheless, it’s part of the job.

Because I’m not a millionaire (I’m one of the least wealthy members of Congress), every month is a game of childcare, travel, and scheduling balancing. I’m not special—it’s what millions of Americans who don’t have the advantages of serving in Congress deal with every day. Most have it even harder than I do.

And because of my schedule and the laws passed that allow for it, I will at times bring my wife and children with me to these retreats and fundraisers. Are these at nice venues? Yes, it’s where the donors are, and it’s part of campaigning. I know people have opinions on that, but that’s the nature of the campaign system we have in our country.

So these pieces swirling around are accusing me of this: fundraising as all politicians do, but doing it as the father of children under 10. That’s it."