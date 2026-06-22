Buc-ee's opens first Arizona location; suspect electrocuted in Mesa l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Monday, June 22, 2026.
From Buc-ee's opening the doors to its first Arizona location to an electrocution incident in the East Valley, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 22.
1. "Buc-ee's is like the inconicism"
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The first Buc-ee's location in Arizona is scheduled to open its doors in Goodyear on Monday morning, but dedicated fans began lining the streets on Sunday.
2. Electrocution incident in East Valley
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Officers responding to a welfare check found a person electrocuted inside a secure high-voltage facility.
3. Buc-ee's opens its doors in Goodyear
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Doors opened at 6 a.m. on June 22 at the 74,000-square-foot travel center located near Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue. Buc-ee's features over 100 gas pumps and its iconic food items, such as Beaver Nuggets, brisket and jerky.
4. "He preyed upon elderly victims"
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Prosecutors say a man targeted elderly victims, including a woman he allegedly robbed of $5,000 and another woman he fatally ran over with a car.
5. Judge rules against Tyler Robinson's lawyers
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Lawyers for Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson were back in a Utah courtroom Monday as the judge ruled on several motions filed by the defense team.
A look at today's weather
Extreme heat alerts will be in effect across Arizona this week. We'll kick off the work week in Phoenix with a high near 109 degrees.
Click here for full forecast