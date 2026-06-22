Expand / Collapse search

Buc-ee's opens first Arizona location; suspect electrocuted in Mesa l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Updated June 22, 2026 10:35 AM MST Published June 22, 2026 10:07 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Monday, June 22, 2026.

From Buc-ee's opening the doors to its first Arizona location to an electrocution incident in the East Valley, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 22.

1. "Buc-ee's is like the inconicism"

Featured

Goodyear Buc-ee's: Fans line up overnight for first Arizona location
article

Goodyear Buc-ee's: Fans line up overnight for first Arizona location

The first Buc-ee's location in Arizona is scheduled to open its doors in Goodyear on Monday morning, but dedicated fans began lining the streets on Sunday.

2. Electrocution incident in East Valley

Featured

Suspect electrocuted while tampering with Mesa utility substation, police say
article

Suspect electrocuted while tampering with Mesa utility substation, police say

Officers responding to a welfare check found a person electrocuted inside a secure high-voltage facility.

3. Buc-ee's opens its doors in Goodyear

Featured

'God bless America': Buc-ee's officially opens in Goodyear
article

'God bless America': Buc-ee's officially opens in Goodyear

Doors opened at 6 a.m. on June 22 at the 74,000-square-foot travel center located near Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue. Buc-ee's features over 100 gas pumps and its iconic food items, such as Beaver Nuggets, brisket and jerky.

4. "He preyed upon elderly victims"

Featured

Man allegedly robs elderly woman, fatally runs her over in Glendale
article

Man allegedly robs elderly woman, fatally runs her over in Glendale

Prosecutors say a man targeted elderly victims, including a woman he allegedly robbed of $5,000 and another woman he fatally ran over with a car.

5. Judge rules against Tyler Robinson's lawyers

Featured

Charlie Kirk murder: Judge rules hearsay evidence allowed in suspect Tyler Robinson’s preliminary hearing
article

Charlie Kirk murder: Judge rules hearsay evidence allowed in suspect Tyler Robinson’s preliminary hearing

Lawyers for Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson were back in a Utah courtroom Monday as the judge ruled on several motions filed by the defense team.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/22/26
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/22/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/22/26

Extreme heat alerts will be in effect across Arizona this week. We'll kick off the work week in Phoenix with a high near 109 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews