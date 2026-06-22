Buc-ee's opens first Arizona location; suspect electrocuted in Mesa l Morning News Brief

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From Buc-ee's opening the doors to its first Arizona location to an electrocution incident in the East Valley, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 22.

1. "Buc-ee's is like the inconicism"

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2. Electrocution incident in East Valley

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3. Buc-ee's opens its doors in Goodyear

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4. "He preyed upon elderly victims"

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5. Judge rules against Tyler Robinson's lawyers

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A look at today's weather

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