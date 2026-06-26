Buckeye jail surveillance video appears to show ex-cop punching pregnant woman
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - New surveillance videos are shedding light on the aggravated assault charges facing a former Buckeye police officer.
What we know:
The first incident happened back in November 2025. Surveillance footage from inside a Buckeye jail appears to show former Buckeye police officer Carri Carrico punching a nine-month-pregnant woman in her custody who was accused of reckless driving. The video shows the officer swinging her arm at the woman's head while she is handcuffed behind her back.
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In a second incident just three months later, the same officer is seen taking a suspect down while he stepped outside a transport van. Once inside the jail, Carrico is accused of punching him in the head. According to court documents, Carrico was acting only as his transport officer.
Dig deeper:
In both cases, investigators say neither of the suspects posed a threat to Carrico. She has since resigned from the Buckeye Police Department, where she had been an officer for two years.
What's next:
Carrico was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault and pleaded not guilty earlier this week. Her trial is scheduled for November.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from surveillance videos, court documents and the Buckeye Police Department.