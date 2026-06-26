Buckeye jail surveillance video appears to show ex-cop punching pregnant woman

The Brief Former Buckeye police officer Carri Carrico faces aggravated assault charges following the release of new surveillance videos detailing two separate jail incidents. Footage from November 2025 appears to show Carrico punching a handcuffed, nine-month-pregnant woman, while a second incident shows her striking a male suspect. Carrico has resigned from the Buckeye Police Department after two years of service, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, and faces a trial in November.



New surveillance videos are shedding light on the aggravated assault charges facing a former Buckeye police officer.

What we know:

The first incident happened back in November 2025. Surveillance footage from inside a Buckeye jail appears to show former Buckeye police officer Carri Carrico punching a nine-month-pregnant woman in her custody who was accused of reckless driving. The video shows the officer swinging her arm at the woman's head while she is handcuffed behind her back.

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In a second incident just three months later, the same officer is seen taking a suspect down while he stepped outside a transport van. Once inside the jail, Carrico is accused of punching him in the head. According to court documents, Carrico was acting only as his transport officer.

Dig deeper:

In both cases, investigators say neither of the suspects posed a threat to Carrico. She has since resigned from the Buckeye Police Department, where she had been an officer for two years.

What's next:

Carrico was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault and pleaded not guilty earlier this week. Her trial is scheduled for November.