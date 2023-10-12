Buckeye teaching assistant accused of molesting 13-year-old student

A teaching assistant at a Buckeye charter school has been accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old student.

Diana Pirvu, 23, was arrested on Oct. 11 after a family member of the young boy reported "inappropriate contact" between the two.

Pirvu was an instructional assistant at Imagine Schools in Buckeye, which is located near 247th Avenue and Watkins Street.

Diana Pirvu

Police say they reviewed communications between the 23-year-old and the victim and found that there were several instances of abuse that happened off-campus, but they did not provide any details about what occurred.

Pirvu has been booked into jail on suspicion of child molestation charges.

Imagine Schools Buckeye: