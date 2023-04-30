Buckeye woman stung more than 75 times during family photo shoot, first responders say

While taking photos on a Sunday afternoon in Buckeye, a family was at the center of a bee swarm, but a mother's quick thinking saved her kids.

Crews from Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, Buckeye Valley Fire and Buckeye Fire responded to the area of Beloat and Rainbow roads for reports of a swarm of bees attacking a family.

In dispatch audio, the kid's grandmother called 911 saying to "please hurry, please hurry, my daughter can't get in the car, she's being attacked by bees."

"The mother’s quick thinking saved the children from being stung. She put them in the car and subsequently took the brunt of the stings. She was transported to the hospital with over 75 stings but thankfully has recovered," authorities said.

Foam was used to calm the bees and the kids were rescued from the car.

"If you are attacked by bees getting inside to a safe place is key. Run in a straight line, cover your face, and get to shelter. Never get into water and do not fight the bees," authorities cautioned.

More information about how to survive a bee attack can be found here: https://cals.arizona.edu/pubs/insects/ahb/inf18.html