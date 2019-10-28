Bud Light sending Nats fan hit in chest with home run ball while double-fisting beers to World Series Game 6

article

On Sunday night during Game 5 of the World Series, Washington Nationals' fan Jeff Adams made history.

While double-fisting two Bud Light beers, a home run ball hit Adams square in the chest during a tense moment of the game between the Nationals and Houston Astros at Nats Park.

"It was from the other team, so I didn't feel anything," Adams told FOX 5's Ike Ejiochi. "We're gonna hit more home runs, right? Go Nats."

After Adams' nationally-televised display of utter courageousness, Bud Light immediately began their search for their "hero."

And on Monday, they found him.

In a tweet, the company showed off their specially-made t-shirt of Adams' double-fisting his Bud Light's during Sunday night's game with the caption "Always Save The Beers."

Bud Light says "He's wearing this beauty to Game 6."

Have fun cheering on the Nats Tuesday night in Houston, Jeff!