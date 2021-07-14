Burn scar left by 2019 Museum Fire causing major problems as Flagstaff area deals with flash flooding

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 7:15 PM MST, Coconino County
12
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 7:45 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 6:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 6:45 PM MST, Central La Paz, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 6:30 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells

Burn scar left by 2019 Museum Fire causing major problems as Flagstaff area deals with flash flooding

By
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

Video shows dramatic flash flooding in Flagstaff area

The video was captured by an Arizona Daily Sun reporter, and the Flagstaff area was affected by the Museum Fire in 2019. Burn scars in the area reportedly contributed to flash flooding. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - July 14 marks the second day the Flagstaff area had to deal with flooding.

Much of the area is where the Museum Fire burned two years ago, and burn scar left by the fire in 2019 is causing major problems during this monsoon season.

As there is no vegetation to soap up the rain, floodwater is rushing downhill.

A video captured by an Arizona Daily Sun reporter gives a stunning look at what heavy rains over a burn scar can create.

The video shows a moving mass of debris that came flowing from Mount Elden toward several Flagstaff neighborhoods during the afternoon hours of July 13. In 15 minutes, more than an inch of rain had fallen on the area burned by the Museum Fire.

Meanwhile, people living near the Museum Fire burn area are being told to shelter in place, or seek higher ground. One video taken Wednesday afternoon shows major flooding at Route 66 and Highway 89.

Flagstaff Fire Engineer Paramedic Josh Crane says he knows people are trying to capture images of what is happening, but that can be dangerous.

"These flood waters come down fast and wide. You may not see the fast, and you may not be seeing the full strength of the flood while you're videoing," said Crane.

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters