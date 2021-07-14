Burn scar left by 2019 Museum Fire causing major problems as Flagstaff area deals with flash flooding

July 14 marks the second day the Flagstaff area had to deal with flooding.

Much of the area is where the Museum Fire burned two years ago, and burn scar left by the fire in 2019 is causing major problems during this monsoon season.

As there is no vegetation to soap up the rain, floodwater is rushing downhill.

A video captured by an Arizona Daily Sun reporter gives a stunning look at what heavy rains over a burn scar can create.

The video shows a moving mass of debris that came flowing from Mount Elden toward several Flagstaff neighborhoods during the afternoon hours of July 13. In 15 minutes, more than an inch of rain had fallen on the area burned by the Museum Fire.

Meanwhile, people living near the Museum Fire burn area are being told to shelter in place, or seek higher ground. One video taken Wednesday afternoon shows major flooding at Route 66 and Highway 89.

Flagstaff Fire Engineer Paramedic Josh Crane says he knows people are trying to capture images of what is happening, but that can be dangerous.

"These flood waters come down fast and wide. You may not see the fast, and you may not be seeing the full strength of the flood while you're videoing," said Crane.

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters