COVID daily case counts, hospitalizations rising in Arizona

Arizona on Thursday reported 1,014 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as the state’s rate of daily new cases and number of virus-related hospitalizations both continued to climb.

The additional cases and seven deaths reported July 15 on the state Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard raised the state’s pandemic totals to 904,865 cases and 18,083 deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases increased over the past two weeks from 550 on June 29 to 795 on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Arizona on Wednesday reported 1,945 additional cases but state officials said that large figure included some results delayed from Monday and Tuesday due to a since-fixed bug in the reporting system.

The state’s dashboard reported that 689 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as Wednesday, up from 602 on Sunday, 643 on Monday and 669 on Tuesday.

Arizona’s COVID-19 hospitalization counts generally ranged between 500 and 600 during most of May and June.

Public health officials have attributed recent increases in COVID-19 cases to several factors, including the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July gatherings.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.