Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 11:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
5
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Flood Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 3:21 AM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 11:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Mom receives alleged wrong embryo from Pasadena clinic; Her son now has deadly cancer-causing gene

By Chelsea Edwards
Published 
Updated March 2, 2023 6:33AM
Cancer
FOX 11

Couple sues fertility clinic for implanting wrong embryo

A couple who dreamed of becoming parents to a healthy newborn are now suing their fertility clinic for implanting the wrong embryo... which has now put their child's life at risk.

PASADENA, Calif. - A couple is suing a Pasadena fertility clinic over allegations of wrongly transferring an embryo in vitro fertilization (IVF) that had a rare and deadly stomach cancer gene, then provided an altered medical record to conceal its alleged mistake.

When Melissa and Jason Diaz decided to start a family, they were determined not to pass on certain cancer-causing genes that run in their families.

"We wanted our children to not have any worry regarding these types of genetic mutations that we carry, so we tried to do everything in our power to give them a fighting chance at life with a healthy life," Melissa said.

Melissa has the cancer-causing BRCA-1 mutation, and Jason has a rare mutation in the CDH1 gene. In an effort to spare their children and future generations from the risks posed by the genes they carry, they chose to not conceive naturally, but rather to undergo genetic testing and IVF through the Huntington Reproductive Center (HRC) in Pasadena.

But attorneys say Melissa received the wrong embryo, which carried the exact mutation the couple hoped to eliminate in their children. Their son is now a year old and will likely face the same life-altering stomach removal surgery that Jason underwent as a result of the mixup. The couple says they did everything in their power to prevent the exact scenario they are currently in.

"Everything available from technology to date, we did, and we followed all of their orders and did everything we needed to do," said Jason.

Melissa first noticed the error on a medical report she requested from HRC about 10 months after her son was born in 2021. Handwritten notes on that report indicated that the embryo which became her baby boy indeed carried the CDH1 gene - the very one that caused the stomach cancer that Jason was diagnosed with at the age of 32. Gastric cancer also took the lives of two of his aunts. Jason said realizing that his son also carried the deadly gene despite his extensive efforts to prevent it was soul-shattering.

"I was devastated. I felt like I was diagnosed with cancer for the second time again," she said.

After requesting her full medical records from the clinic, Melissa says she received an altered version of the initial report, with the handwritten notes removed. On Wednesday, their attorney filed a lawsuit against the HRC and Dr. Bradford Kolb, claiming negligence, malpractice, battery, misuse of embryos and fraudulent concealment.

"Hopefully by having this conversation right now, we can lend our little bit of support to changing our processes, to changing regulations, to having some sort of framework to minimize or hopefully completely eliminate this ever happening again," said their attorney Adam Wolf, partner at Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise.

When asked what justice would look like for the couple, Melissa replied, "I don’t think there’s anything that can justify what happened or what they did. My son is still going to have the same future. He’s still going to have to live his life differently because of something we tried everything to prevent."

HRC has not responded to FOX 11’s request for comment. 