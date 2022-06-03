Canadian woman dies while hiking out of Grand Canyon

article

An investigation is underway after a woman from Canada died while hiking out of the Grand Canyon.

Officials with the Grand Canyon National Park Service say they received a report of a hiker in distress on the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse just before 6 p.m. on June 2.

A rescue team responded to the scene, however, "all attempts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful."

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Melanie Goodine from Ottawa, Ontario. She was hiking out of the Grand Canyon after hiking to the Colorado River earlier in the day before becoming unresponsive.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The National Park Service wants to remind everyone of the following:

"Before heading down trail, hikers are strongly encouraged to read the Hiking Tips page and check the Backcountry Updates and Closures page for current information on inner canyon conditions. All visitors to Grand Canyon should ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, resting in shade during the heat of the day, watching for signs of distress in traveling companions, and dressing appropriately for the weather, which includes light-colored and loose-fitting clothing. The NPS does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day."

