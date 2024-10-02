Car crashes into Glendale home; Tempe officer released from hospital l Morning News Brief

article

Police say a pregnant woman crashed her car into a Glendale home; a Tempe officer who was shot has been released from the hospital; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of October 2.

1. Car crashes into Valley house

Glendale Police say a pregnant woman was identified as the driver. Two children were inside her car at the time of the crash. No one was seriously hurt. Read more here.

2. Update on Tempe officer shot

A Tempe Police officer has been released from the hospital after being shot by an aggravated assault suspect, the department said. Read more here.

3. NTSB releases final report on deadly bicyclists crash

Fatigue likely led to a pickup truck driver’s crash last year that killed two bicyclists and injured 14 other riders on a bridge in Goodyear, authorities said. Read more here.

4. What is the CBP One app?

The CBP One app, which came up during the vice presidential debate, is used to streamline asylum appointments at U.S. border entry points and verify the identity of noncitizens in various immigration processes. Read more here.

5. ‘American Pickers’ buried the hatchet

For years, "American Pickers" co-hosts Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe had been entangled in a very public feud. However, despite the ongoing drama, the two friends, who starred on the History Channel series for 10 years together and had known each other for more than 40 years, mended their relationship before Fritz died. Read more here.

Today's weather

It'll be another very warm day in the Valley with a high near 108°F. An Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through the weekend. Read more here.