Cars backed up for miles on I-17 near Black Canyon City, ADOT says
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - Southbound drivers on I-17 near Black Canyon City are seeing traffic backed up for several miles on Sunday afternoon due to a crash, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
Information about the crash hasn't been released.
ADOT hasn't released a time when it expects traffic to clear.
