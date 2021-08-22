Cars backed up for miles on I-17 near Black Canyon City, ADOT says

article

Southbound drivers on I-17 near Black Canyon City are seeing traffic backed up for several miles on Sunday afternoon due to a crash, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Information about the crash hasn't been released.

ADOT hasn't released a time when it expects traffic to clear.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.