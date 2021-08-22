Phoenix area expected to warm up again after active monsoon season

article

The Phoenix area is expected to see another warming trend as conditions become drier after monsoons hit the Valley and state hard in the last few weeks.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said on Saturday that Phoenix reached 100 degrees, which beat a four-day streak of temperatures under 100 degrees.

On Sunday, NWS said it's only going to get warmer in the next week and Phoenix may reach 110 degrees.

"While Heat Risk is anticipated to be Low due to below normal highs, spots with thinner cloud cover could wind up with higher Heat Risk. Those doing prolonged activities outdoors can still be vulnerable. As always, be prepared for heat - especially with the higher humidity," NWS said.

Adding, "By midweek, excessive heat will be possible as highs approach or exceed 110°. Remember to stay cool, drink plenty of water, and limit your outdoor activities."

In the last few weeks, parts of Arizona like Flagstaff, Globe and Gila Bend saw historic flooding that destroyed homes, killed at least three people and made roads undrivable.

Related Stories:

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.