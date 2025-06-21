Carvonix: Luxury car app developed in Scottsdale helps enthusiasts connect online

The Brief The Carvonix app, developed in Scottsdale, aims to connect car enthusiasts across the nation. The app launch party showcased a variety of high-value luxury, classic, and high-performance vehicles. Carvonix is designed to help car owners, vendors, shops, suppliers, and car groups collaborate and build community.



Car enthusiasts in Arizona now have a new way to connect online through a new app developed right here in the Valley.

The app, called Carvonix, celebrated its launch by gathering car lovers and their vehicles.

There's something about the Valley area that attracts auto aficionados.

"It's a bunch of people who became successful, and ultimately decided let's go drive on the best roads, with the best weather, with the best people," said James Lang, Carvonix Chief Operations Officer.

What they're saying:

Now, local car fanatics can find new friends from across the nation through Carvonix, developed in Scottsdale. It's designed to connect people in all types of car communities.

"The app, whether you are a car owner, you are a vendor, you are a shop, or you’re a supplier, or a car group, all of those live under one roof," said car enthusiast Fereshteh Fattaahi. "So this will kind of help to create an aggregator, to help get everybody in the same spot at one time."

Drivers used the Carvonix launch party to show off their luxury rides, bringing classic builds and high-performance modifications. Most of the vehicles were valued in the mid-to high-six figures.

This includes classic American muscle cars with over 2,000 horsepower, compared to the average car which has around 300 horsepower.

"That wouldn't be something that I would drive to get groceries," Fattaahi said about such high-performance vehicles.

Cars like these require specific parts, specialized mechanics, and organized drives. These drivers need to collaborate, and now, at the swipe of a fingertip, they can bond, connect, and build a bigger community.

"We get to connect in a way that brings us back to our childhood essence, brings us back to that passion that drives us," Lang said.

Carvonix is ready to download for iOS and Android phones. If you download the app, you'll be automatically entered to win a 2,000-horse-powered Camaro, worth $300,000.