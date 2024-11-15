Cashed check leads to chaos; update on woman who died at work l Morning News Brief

Chaos ensued after a Glendale man cashed a $50,000 settlement check; the cause of death has been revealed for a Valley woman who died days after clocking into work; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of Friday, November 15.

1. 'There's money all over the street'

A Glendale man who just cashed a settlement check quickly had tens of thousands of dollars stolen from his car after leaving it unlocked while he was looking at a truck to buy. Read more here.

2. Update on woman who died while at work

(Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Officials have released the cause of death for a woman who was found dead days after clocking into work at a Tempe Wells Fargo. Read more here.

3. Boy sentenced for teen girl's murder

Hailey Stephens

A 14-year-old was sentenced to four years in juvenile detention for the murder of a Casa Grande girl. Read more here.

4. DEA shooting in Phoenix

A man is dead, and two people were arrested following a shooting involving Drug Enforcement Administration agents in the parking lot of a Walgreens. Read more here.

5. Auto parts store closures

An Advance Auto Parts location is seen on August 22, 2024, in Takoma Park, Maryland. (Photo by Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images)

Advance Auto Parts announced that it is planning to close more than 700 locations in the U.S. as it looks to improve its financial performance amid sluggish consumer demand. Read more here.

Today's weather

A breezy and cool Friday in the Valley with a high near 73°F. Read more here.