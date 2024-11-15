Cause of death released for woman found dead days after clocking into work at Tempe Wells Fargo

The Brief Denise Prudhomme, 60, was found dead days after clocking into work at a Wells Fargo office near Priest Drive and Washington Street. No signs of foul play were found by police. Prudhomme died from natural causes, the medical examiner said.



Officials have released the cause of death for a woman who was found dead days after clocking into work at a Tempe Wells Fargo.

Tempe Police say officers on Aug. 20 responded to a Wells Fargo near Priest Drive and Washington Street after on-site security reported finding an employee dead.

The victim was identified as 60-year-old Denise Prudhomme. No signs of foul play were found.

Investigators say Prudhomme scanned into the building at around 7 a.m. on Aug. 16. There were no other scans exiting or entering the building from Prudhomme.

A report released on Nov. 14 from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office revealed Prudhomme's manner of death to be natural. Her cause of death was listed as "sudden cardiac death in the setting of myocardial fibrosis of unknown etiology."

According to a toxicology report, no diseases or substances were found in Prudhomme's system.

(Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)