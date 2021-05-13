Cat jumps from burning building in Chicago and survives, video shows

Video from the Chicago Fire Department shows a cat jumping out of a burning building, landing on the grass and walking away apparently unscathed in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

The fire was reported at 65th and Lowe on Thursday afternoon.

CFD tweeted the video out around 3:30 p.m.

From the video, it appears there is a wall in front of the burning building, and the cat is able to jump over the wall and land on the grass near emergency vehicles.

CFD confirmed that the cat did survive the jump. The fire was also contained to a single unit, according to CFD.

The fire has since been put out.