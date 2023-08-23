Cathy Sposito: Authorities to provide new information on Arizona woman's cold-case murder

Authorities will hold a news conference on Aug. 25 to provide new information into the investigation of an Arizona woman who was murdered 36 years ago.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says Cathy Sposito was found dead on Thumb Butte Trail in Prescott on June 13, 1987. At around 7:00 a.m. that day, Sposito rode her mountain bike to the trailhead and began hiking up the path before she was killed.

Other hikers, according to investigators, heard Sposito's screams for help, but no one could reach her in time.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Cathy Sposito (YCSO)

On Friday, YCSO says it will discuss new developments in Sposito's case, "including the scientific and forensic data that provided linkages to other cold cases." The news conference is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. and will be streamed on the department's Facebook page.

Anyone with information should call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232, or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.

Area where the murder happened: