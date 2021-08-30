CDC panel endorses full FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 2:45 PM MST, La Paz County
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:24 PM MST until MON 5:30 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 9:00 AM MDT until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Yuma County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 2:45 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains

CDC panel endorses full FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

By Austin Williams
Published 
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

ATLANTA - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met on Monday and voted to endorse the FDA’s full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for Americans age 16 and older. 

The endorsement shortly follows the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Aug. 23 of Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine as the U.S. faces a resurgence of virus cases and hospitalizations. 

Pfizer is also moving to seek federal approval for booster shots of its vaccine in order to extend protection. Last week, Pfizer-BioNTech announced it is also seeking approval from the FDA for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Following the federal approval, Pfizer-BioNTech began marketing its vaccine as Comirnaty. Brand Institute, a pharmaceutical naming company, worked with Pfizer-BioNTech to come up with the new name. 

According to a news release from the Brand Institute, the name is a mash-up representing "a combination of the terms COVID-19, mRNA, community, and immunity."

More than 200 million Pfizer doses have been administered in the U.S. under emergency provisions — and hundreds of millions more worldwide — since December. In going a step further and granting full approval, the Food and Drug Administration cited months of real-world evidence that serious side effects are extremely rare.

Pfizer said the U.S. is the first country to grant full approval of its vaccine, in a process that required a 360,000-page application and rigorous inspections. Never before has the FDA had so much evidence to judge a shot’s safety.

Meanwhile, The delta variant has sent cases, deaths and hospitalizations soaring in recent weeks in the U.S., erasing months of progress. Deaths are running at about 1,000 a day on average for the first time since mid-March, and new cases are averaging 147,000 a day, a level last seen at the end of January.

As for effectiveness, six months into Pfizer’s original study, the vaccine remained 97% protective against severe COVID-19. Protection against milder infection waned slightly, from a peak of 96% two months after the second dose to 84% by six months.

Those findings came before the delta variant began spreading, but other data from the CDC shows the vaccine is still doing a good job preventing severe disease.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Chris Williams contributed.
 