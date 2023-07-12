Expand / Collapse search
Ceiling collapse in Virginia family’s dining room captured on video

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

Ceiling collapse in Virginia family’s dining room

A Virginia family watched in shock as their dining room ceiling collapsed in front of their eyes. The scene unfolded July 7 at a home in Springfield. (Credit: Micah J Porter via Storyful)

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - A Virginia family watched in shock as their dining room ceiling collapsed in front of their eyes.

The scene unfolded July 7 at a home in Springfield.

Video captured by Micah J. Porter’s son shows the dramatic moment large pieces of drywall fell to the floor covering their table and chairs with dust and debris.

Porter said his son noticed a crack in the ceiling that morning. By the afternoon the crack had grown.

Porter said his son set up his phone to capture video in case it fell.

Image 1 of 6

Ceiling collapse in Virginia family’s dining room captured on video (Credit: Micah J Porter via Storyful)