Cement mixer crash shuts down Valley freeway; brothers involved in deadly stabbing l Morning News Brief

From a crash involving a cement mixer that shut down a Valley freeway to a deadly stabbing investigation in Phoenix, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 12.

2. Deadly stabbing in Phoenix

What we know:

One person is in custody after police say a family fight near State Route 51 and Thomas Road led to a deadly stabbing.

What they're saying:

"Preliminary information indicates this was a domestic dispute between brothers," Phoenix Police Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said of the incident.

3. Ohio dentist murder case

The backstory:

Spencer Tepe, 37, and Monique Tepe, 39, were found dead at their Ohio home on Dec. 30.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say Monique's ex-husband, Michael McKee, was arrested after detectives tracked his vehicle through neighborhood surveillance near the couple’s home, according to court documents.

4. State-of-the-State Address

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (KSAZ-TV)

What we know:

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs will deliver her State-of-the-State Address on Monday, kicking off the second session of the 57th Arizona Legislature.

Dig deeper:

During her address, Hobbs is expected to set her agenda and preview her budget proposal.

5. Recall alert

What we know:

Food and Drug Administration officials announced that several cheese products were recalled after testing positive for listeria.

Local perspective:

Twenty states are impacted by the recall, including Arizona.

A look at today's weather

