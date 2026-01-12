Expand / Collapse search

Cement mixer crash shuts down Valley freeway; brothers involved in deadly stabbing l Morning News Brief

Published  January 12, 2026 9:59am MST
The Morning News Brief on Monday, January 12, 2026.

From a crash involving a cement mixer that shut down a Valley freeway to a deadly stabbing investigation in Phoenix, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 12.

1. Cement mixer crash

Cement mixer flips on Arizona highway, spilling diesel, wet cement

The highway was shut down for several hours on Friday after a cement truck overturned on the Loop 202 near I-10, spilling diesel and wet cement all over the road.

2. Deadly stabbing in Phoenix

Man detained in deadly Phoenix stabbing

Police say a family fight late Sunday night near State Route 51 and Thomas Road led to a deadly stabbing and one person has been detained.

What we know:

One person is in custody after police say a family fight near State Route 51 and Thomas Road led to a deadly stabbing.

What they're saying:

"Preliminary information indicates this was a domestic dispute between brothers," Phoenix Police Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said of the incident.

Read more

3. Ohio dentist murder case

The backstory:

Spencer Tepe, 37, and Monique Tepe, 39, were found dead at their Ohio home on Dec. 30.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say Monique's ex-husband, Michael McKee, was arrested after detectives tracked his vehicle through neighborhood surveillance near the couple’s home, according to court documents.

Read more

4. State-of-the-State Address

Katie Hobbs KSAZ

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (KSAZ-TV)

What we know:

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs will deliver her State-of-the-State Address on Monday, kicking off the second session of the 57th Arizona Legislature.

Dig deeper:

During her address, Hobbs is expected to set her agenda and preview her budget proposal.

Read more

5. Recall alert

What we know:

Food and Drug Administration officials announced that several cheese products were recalled after testing positive for listeria.

Local perspective:

Twenty states are impacted by the recall, including Arizona. 

Read more

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 1/12/26

A warm spell is ahead! Highs in the Valley will rise into the upper-70s this week.

Click here for full forecast

