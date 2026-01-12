Cement mixer crash shuts down Valley freeway; brothers involved in deadly stabbing l Morning News Brief
From a crash involving a cement mixer that shut down a Valley freeway to a deadly stabbing investigation in Phoenix, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 12.
1. Cement mixer crash
2. Deadly stabbing in Phoenix
What we know:
One person is in custody after police say a family fight near State Route 51 and Thomas Road led to a deadly stabbing.
What they're saying:
"Preliminary information indicates this was a domestic dispute between brothers," Phoenix Police Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said of the incident.
3. Ohio dentist murder case
The backstory:
Spencer Tepe, 37, and Monique Tepe, 39, were found dead at their Ohio home on Dec. 30.
Dig deeper:
Investigators say Monique's ex-husband, Michael McKee, was arrested after detectives tracked his vehicle through neighborhood surveillance near the couple’s home, according to court documents.
4. State-of-the-State Address
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (KSAZ-TV)
What we know:
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs will deliver her State-of-the-State Address on Monday, kicking off the second session of the 57th Arizona Legislature.
Dig deeper:
During her address, Hobbs is expected to set her agenda and preview her budget proposal.
5. Recall alert
What we know:
Food and Drug Administration officials announced that several cheese products were recalled after testing positive for listeria.
Local perspective:
Twenty states are impacted by the recall, including Arizona.