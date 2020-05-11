Central Avenue Corridor businesses lean on another for reopening advice during pandemic

Business in the time of the coronavirus pandemic can be tricky.

Some businesses, such as barbershops, salons and dine-in restaurants, recently got the green light to go ahead and reopen.

But do they do it? And if so, how? Many in the industries are leaning on each other for support, comfort and advice.

A few dozen small businesses along the Central Avenue Corridor formed a kind of coalition. A way to communicate and support each other during these difficult times.

But even within the coalition, they are coming up with different conclusions.

At Muse Apparel, the front window rainbow represents faithful customers who ordered online, keeping the business afloat.

Now they are dipping a toe into uncharted waters, reopening during a wave of coronavirus cases in Arizona.

There are masks and hand sanitizer all around the store, but only three customers are allowed to be inside at a time.

"People are excited to get out to the stores and see some of the life of Phoenix coming or their area neighborhood coming back to life," says owner Victoria Lindley.

Down the road at Stinkweeds Records, they are still pushing the pause button, not fully ready to get back into the groove just yet.

“We don’t wanna open within certainty, we want to open knowing that they’re going to be safe, our customers going to be safe, even then we'll be taking precautions," Dario Miranda with Stinkweeds Records said.

Ditto for Frances two doors down.

The finally landed federal funds to keep afloat. Employees spend the day honoring online orders as they watch and wait while other stores reopen and keep an eye on COVID-19 numbers.

But in the end, owner Georgeanne Bryant is mostly going with her gut instinct.

“Employees have to feel good about coming back so there’s a lot of components to that and right now it just doesn’t feel like I’m there yet," Bryant said.

Many of the businesses in the coalition landed federal funds during the second round and it’s helping them pay rent and keep employees on the payroll.

