Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Chain stops bullet, sparing Colorado's man fate: 'Necklaces save lives'

By Greg Wehner
Updated  June 4, 2024 9:36am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX News
chain.jpg article

A necklace saved a man's life after it stopped a .22 caliber bullet, police said. (Commerce City Police Department)

A Colorado man is lucky to be alive after a necklace he was wearing stopped a bullet that was fired during an argument, according to police.

The Commerce City Police Department shared pictures on social media that showed a bullet mangled inside the links of a chain-link necklace.

"We’d say he really dodged a bullet – but in reality, he LODGED a bullet," police said.

Police said the nearly 10-millimeter-wide silver-looking chain necklace is "likely the only reason" the victim of the May 28 shooting was still alive.

COLORADO POLICE PLAN TO USE DRONES AS FIRST RESPONDERS, CALLING THE TECHNOLOGY ‘FUTURE OF LAW ENFORCEMENT’

The .22 caliber bullet was reportedly shot during an argument, and had it not been stopped by the necklace, would have ended in the victim’s neck. Instead, the victim suffered from a puncture wound.

COLORADO GOV. POLIS SIGNS FUNERAL HOME REGULATORY CRACKDOWNS INTO LAW

The suspect who allegedly fired the gun was identified by police as Richard Hillman.

Police arrested Hillman at the scene, and he has since been charged with attempted homicide.

"We don’t know what kind of metal this is, but it’s likely not pure silver," police said. "We looked it up… and silver is soft. So, maybe think twice before you knock off."

Read more of this story from FOX News


 