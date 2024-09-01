Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, North Phoenix/Glendale, East Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Valley, New River Mesa, Superior, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Cave Creek/New River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central La Paz, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Yuma County, Kofa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, West Pinal County, Southeast Yuma County, Central Phoenix, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Parker Valley, Deer Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flood Advisory
from SUN 4:21 PM MST until SUN 7:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Chandler bomb threat prompts some residents to evacuate their homes

Updated  September 1, 2024 7:03pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A bomb threat in Chandler has some residents evacuating their homes on Sunday night, the police department said.

The threat is in the area of Rural Road and Joshua Boulevard on the evening of Sept. 1.

Police didn't provide details on the circumstances surrounding the threat.

"Chandler Police officers are working a bomb threat in the 700 block of North Tangerine Road. Some residents in the area are being evacuated out of precaution. This is an active police situation. We request residents to please stay away from the area for safety reasons at this time," Chandler Police said on X at 6:36 p.m.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

Map of where the threat is reported: