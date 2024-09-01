Chandler bomb threat prompts some residents to evacuate their homes

A bomb threat in Chandler has some residents evacuating their homes on Sunday night, the police department said.

The threat is in the area of Rural Road and Joshua Boulevard on the evening of Sept. 1.

Police didn't provide details on the circumstances surrounding the threat.

"Chandler Police officers are working a bomb threat in the 700 block of North Tangerine Road. Some residents in the area are being evacuated out of precaution. This is an active police situation. We request residents to please stay away from the area for safety reasons at this time," Chandler Police said on X at 6:36 p.m.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

Map of where the threat is reported: