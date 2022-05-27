Chandler girl scout earns big award for helping non-profit that helps those impacted by addiction

A Chandler Girl Scout's opioid project has earned a big award, but it also gives back in a big way.

Besides winning the prestigious Gold Award, Megan Burke's project also benefits Hush-a-bye Nursery, a nonprofit that helps infants and moms impacted by opioid addiction.

"So my cousin, a couple years ago, he lost his life in a car crash when he was overdosing on drugs. I don't have all of the information about the drugs that happened a couple years ago, and I was pretty young at the time," said Burke. "Ever since then, I've been really passionate about spreading awareness about this crisis."

"Hush-a-bye is a really a two-sided organization. [We have] inpatient treatment for infants who are born opioid-exposed, so babies come to us hopefully within the first 24 hours after birth, and are in a calm quiet environment with her caregiver where they are able to heal from symptoms of withdrawal," said Shauna Anderson. "We also provide wraparound services for families. So we have case management, counseling, education, support groups."

Burke worked tirelessly to collect diapers and clothing. She also helped the Hush-a-bye baby boutique come to life.

"So the first thing that I did was talk to Miss Shauna and measure out the area, the dimensions of the closet. The next thing I did was make a supply list, and kind of figure out how do we want because we want the closet to be very organized," said Burke. "And then the next thing I did was I had a donation drive."

"The Hush-a-bye baby boutique is a really a place where families can come, and they can get anything they need for the first year during the birth of their child," said Anderson. "For every class or activities that families participate in, they earn Hush-a-bye bucks money, and that money can be used to purchase items. So, for example, one package of diapers is 1,500 bucks, and then a class is where they earn 15 hush bucks."

Burke Megan has been a girl scout for 11 years, she says her time with the organization helped her develop the skills needed to work with others, and help Hush-a-bye Nursery. Burke, who attends Chandler's Hamilton High School, spent a total of 80 hours on the project.