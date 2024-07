Chandler mom accused of child abuse; deadly semi crash in west Phoenix l Morning News Brief

article

A Valley mom is accused of child abuse after police say her toddler son tested positive for illegal drugs; a crash involving a semi-truck in west Phoenix left a woman dead; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 17.

1. Mom arrested after boy tests positive for meth

Featured article

2. Deadly west Phoenix semi crash

Featured article

3. New Trump rally video

Featured article

4. Deadly Phoenix head-on crash

5. AZ golf game interrupted by unexpected visitor

(Emily Casey via Storyful)

An enormous spider startled an unexpected golfer in Arizona, video shows. Read more here.

Today's weather