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Chandler police fatally shoot shotgun-wielding man; jewelry heist caught on camera | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 27, 2026 6:53 PM MST
Published June 27, 2026 6:53 PM MST

From an officer-involved shooting to a $500k train heist, and a Scottsdale baseball game gone wrong, here are your top stories for June 27, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

Featured

Man with shotgun killed by Chandler police during domestic incident
article

Man with shotgun killed by Chandler police during domestic incident

An officer-involved shooting in Chandler left a man dead after he reportedly refused commands to drop a shotgun near McQueen and Ray roads.

Featured

APS activates public safety power shutoff due to extreme fire-risk weather conditions
article

APS activates public safety power shutoff due to extreme fire-risk weather conditions

Fierce winds are complicating firefighting efforts for the Pocket and Steamboat fires and APS began shutting off power to 8,000 customers to prevent further safety hazards.

Featured

Hammer-wielding suspect sought in Phoenix thrift store jewelry robbery
article

Hammer-wielding suspect sought in Phoenix thrift store jewelry robbery

Police are looking for a duo after an armed robbery where an employee tried to stop the hammer-swinging suspect with a shopping cart.

Featured

Scottsdale brothers allegedly pistol-whipped, shot rival after recreational baseball game 'went bad'
article

Scottsdale brothers allegedly pistol-whipped, shot rival after recreational baseball game 'went bad'

Two Scottsdale brothers face felony charges after they allegedly trapped a recreational baseball rival in his car, shot him, and beat him until his brain bled, police say.

Featured

Arizona train heist: Nearly $500K in stolen goods recovered after suspect dives into Colorado River
article

Arizona train heist: Nearly $500K in stolen goods recovered after suspect dives into Colorado River

A Mesa man and a Mexican national are behind bars after an Arizona train heist ended with a suspect jumping into the Colorado River. The bust brings total cargo recoveries to nearly $1 million this month.

Sunday's weather forecast

Temperatures to drop below average after hot Saturday high
Temperatures to drop below average after hot Saturday high

Temperatures to drop below average after hot Saturday high

Phoenix hit 108 degrees on Saturday, but a cooling trend will bring below-average temperatures starting Sunday. Red flag warnings remain in place across Arizona due to high winds.

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