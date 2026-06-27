Chandler police fatally shoot shotgun-wielding man; jewelry heist caught on camera | Nightly Roundup

From an officer-involved shooting to a $500k train heist, and a Scottsdale baseball game gone wrong, here are your top stories for June 27, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
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An officer-involved shooting in Chandler left a man dead after he reportedly refused commands to drop a shotgun near McQueen and Ray roads.
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Fierce winds are complicating firefighting efforts for the Pocket and Steamboat fires and APS began shutting off power to 8,000 customers to prevent further safety hazards.
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Police are looking for a duo after an armed robbery where an employee tried to stop the hammer-swinging suspect with a shopping cart.
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Two Scottsdale brothers face felony charges after they allegedly trapped a recreational baseball rival in his car, shot him, and beat him until his brain bled, police say.
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A Mesa man and a Mexican national are behind bars after an Arizona train heist ended with a suspect jumping into the Colorado River. The bust brings total cargo recoveries to nearly $1 million this month.
Sunday's weather forecast
Phoenix hit 108 degrees on Saturday, but a cooling trend will bring below-average temperatures starting Sunday. Red flag warnings remain in place across Arizona due to high winds.